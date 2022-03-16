Histology and Cytology Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 36.81 billion by 2027. Global Histology and Cytology Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205

Histology is a branch of biology that deals with the microscopic analysis of tissues for the diagnosis of chronic disorders mainly in cancer and also in other conditions such as autoimmune disorders and infections. Histology involves tissue preparation, tissue staining, hybridization, and microscopy. Whereas, cytology is a branch of biology that deals with the microscopic analysis of cells for the diagnosis of various chronic disorders.

Virtual microscopy is one of the most significant market developments in microscopy and immunohistochemistry, and it is estimated to drive market demand for histology and cytology tests. Users can create virtual slides, which can then be stored on a network server and accessed by other users via virtual microscopy.

The increasing incidence of cancer globally is the main driving force for the market growth of the histology and cytology. Every year, more than 19 million cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide, and the most common type of cancer is breast cancer, which is diagnosed in more than 2 million people every year. Cancer is an emerging healthcare problem in Africa and South Africa could see an estimated increase of 78% cancer cases, by 2030.

The emergence of digital platforms powered by AI along with new product launches and acquisitions is expected to drive the global market for histology and cytology during the forecast period. ONCORE Pro, an automated staining system was launched by Biocare Medical, LLC in January 2021 that has applications in Immunohistochemistry (IHC). ONCORE Pro System can process 36 slides simultaneously that will help in-vitro diagnostic labs to improvise their throughput of sample processing.

Mosaic Laboratories that offer histology services was acquired by Caprion-HistoGeneX in January 2021. The acquisition will help Caprion-HistoGeneX to improve its services in histopathology biomarker analysis for clinical trials. Mosaic is specialized in multiplex IHC with spectral imaging, and it has well-proven capabilities to support exploratory biomarker analysis services for clinical and preclinical trials.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205

Major Players:

Market Participants such as Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Sysmex Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Trivitron Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Histology and Cytology, Examination Type

Histology

By Technique

Cryostat & Microtomy

Immunohistochemistry

Microscopy

Molecular pathology

Cytology

By Technique

Cryostat & Microtomy

Immunohistochemistry

Microscopy

Molecular pathology

By Application

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Bladder CancerLung Cancer

Other Cancers

Histology and Cytology, Product Outlook

Consumable and Reagents

Instruments and Analysis Software System

Histology and Cytology, End-Use Outlook

Clinical Diagnostics

Life Sciences

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205

Histology and Cytology, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/