Histology and Cytology Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The global histology and cytology market size is expected to reach USD 36.81 billion by 2027. Global Histology and Cytology Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205
Histology is a branch of biology that deals with the microscopic analysis of tissues for the diagnosis of chronic disorders mainly in cancer and also in other conditions such as autoimmune disorders and infections. Histology involves tissue preparation, tissue staining, hybridization, and microscopy. Whereas, cytology is a branch of biology that deals with the microscopic analysis of cells for the diagnosis of various chronic disorders.
Virtual microscopy is one of the most significant market developments in microscopy and immunohistochemistry, and it is estimated to drive market demand for histology and cytology tests. Users can create virtual slides, which can then be stored on a network server and accessed by other users via virtual microscopy.
The increasing incidence of cancer globally is the main driving force for the market growth of the histology and cytology. Every year, more than 19 million cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide, and the most common type of cancer is breast cancer, which is diagnosed in more than 2 million people every year. Cancer is an emerging healthcare problem in Africa and South Africa could see an estimated increase of 78% cancer cases, by 2030.
The emergence of digital platforms powered by AI along with new product launches and acquisitions is expected to drive the global market for histology and cytology during the forecast period. ONCORE Pro, an automated staining system was launched by Biocare Medical, LLC in January 2021 that has applications in Immunohistochemistry (IHC). ONCORE Pro System can process 36 slides simultaneously that will help in-vitro diagnostic labs to improvise their throughput of sample processing.
Mosaic Laboratories that offer histology services was acquired by Caprion-HistoGeneX in January 2021. The acquisition will help Caprion-HistoGeneX to improve its services in histopathology biomarker analysis for clinical trials. Mosaic is specialized in multiplex IHC with spectral imaging, and it has well-proven capabilities to support exploratory biomarker analysis services for clinical and preclinical trials.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205
Major Players:
Market Participants such as Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Sysmex Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Trivitron Healthcare are some of the key players operating in the global market.
Histology and Cytology, Examination Type
Histology
By Technique
Cryostat & Microtomy
Immunohistochemistry
Microscopy
Molecular pathology
Cytology
By Technique
Cryostat & Microtomy
Immunohistochemistry
Microscopy
Molecular pathology
By Application
Cervical Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bladder CancerLung Cancer
Other Cancers
Histology and Cytology, Product Outlook
Consumable and Reagents
Instruments and Analysis Software System
Histology and Cytology, End-Use Outlook
Clinical Diagnostics
Life Sciences
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205
Histology and Cytology, Regional Outlook
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Austria
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Malaysia
Indonesia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC205
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/