Interactive Whiteboard Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

The global interactive whiteboard market size is expected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2027. Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

An interactive whiteboard is a digital device for interactive learning between the device and the learners. For instance, learners can share their input with the device through interactive display in form of a whiteboard. These devices are also used for collaborative learning and idea development in the education sector. Technically, the whiteboards are built with infrared or resistive touch devices. The digital environment is simulative and leads to progressive learning at a young age.

The next generation of interactive whiteboards are loaded with advantageous features such as the ease of access with a single app across desktop or mobile along with seamless connectivity, enhanced video calling features, improved file-sharing options, white-boarding capabilities, auto-save option, wireless pairing with smart devices, and end-to-end encrypted interface for robust security. These benefits are expected to bolster the market for interactive whiteboards as a powerful collaboration tool over the coming years.

The introduction of interactive whiteboards has technologically enhanced the learning sector by incorporating modern methods of learning. Moreover, it is also stimulating the active participation of students and peers through interactive communications.

Changes in consumer lifestyles and internet penetration are expected to boost the adoption of interactive technologies. An increase in disposable income and affordability is one of the major factors influencing buying decisions. The education sector is booming and offers lucrative opportunities with potential growth for interactive learning.

As economies are trying to adapt to new normal in the pandemic; Samsung has unveiled an interactive display product with an 85-inch screen that comes with the capability to fill the gap between classroom learning and students studying from home. Therefore, blended learning is a trend that is likely to attract market growth in the pandemic.

Samsung’s whiteboard can be a potential alternative for tine Chromebook screens as it allows student-teacher participation (on a large scale) effectively with a collaborative approach for enriching the students with a classroom environment.

On the other hand, companies are now adopting SMART display technologies to enhance collaborative communication. This is likely to enhance virtual meetings between resources and help them participate productively to communicate their ideas, which is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth for interactive whiteboards.

Major Players:

Market participants such as Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd, BenQ Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation, Boxlight Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., and SHARP CORPORATION are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Interactive Whiteboard, Projection Technique Market Outlook

Front Projection

Rear Projection

Interactive Whiteboard, Application Outlook

Education

Corporate

Commercial

Others

Interactive Whiteboard, Technology Outlook

Infrared

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic Pen

Capacitive

Others

Interactive Whiteboard, Form Factor Outlook

Fixed

Portable

Interactive Whiteboard, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

