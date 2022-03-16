Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | LifeCodexx AG, Premaitha Health, NIPD Genetics

The non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market by region.

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.5 Billion by 2025 with an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT).

The market is driven by number of factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT test, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT and increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods.

“Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast 2018 – 2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of NIPT tests and Countries-based market. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. Additionally, the report includes insights into the Global perspectives on clinical adoption of NIPT. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolios and latest development and trends of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market.

Key Findings:

? United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market

? China NIPT test market is set to cross USD 400 Million by 2025

? Panorama test accounted for the highest share in Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market

? Verifi test has the second highest revenue share in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market

? Rising focus on Reimbursement for NIPT test will revolutionize the market

? Two-Child policy is likely to boost China NIPT market

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Illumina, Natera, Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp), Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd, Berry Genomics, Quest Diagnostics, LifeCodexx AG, Premaitha Health, NIPD Genetics

Major and Promising Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Covered Under This Report are:

Panorama, MaterniT21 PLUS, Harmony, Verifi, NIFTY, IONA, PrenaTest, Bambni, Veracity and Other Tests

Major Countries Analyzed Under This Report are:

United States, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Netherland, Poland, Armenia, Moldova, Denmark and Rest of the Countries.

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2025)

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue & Future Trends (2014 – 2025)

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

? Market Share Analysis, by Test, 2014 – 2025 (%)

? Market Share Analysis, by Major Countries, 2014 – 2025 (%)

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Test (Volume and Value),2011 – 2025

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2014 – 2025

? Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Comparative Analysis – By Test

? Major Deals in Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

? Global Perspectives on Clinical Adoption of NIPT

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

? Key Companies Analysis

