Surface Disinfectant Market Size and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global surface disinfectant market was worth USD 3.58 billion in the year 2020 and is flourishing at the rate of CAGR 6.9%. It is projected to reach a market worth of USD 5.97 billion by the year 2027.

The demand for surface disinfectant is advancing owing to factors like the rising prevalence of Hospitals-Acquired Infections (HAIs). As a result, people and healthcare facilities are getting more aware of the hygiene and sanitation of healthcare facilities, which is estimated to drive the demand for surface disinfectant during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for environmentally friendly solutions, such as biobased surface disinfectants, is fueling industry growth in numerous countries.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market- Overview

Surface disinfectants are chemical agents used to inactivate or kill microorganisms like germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. present on the surface. Therefore, they are widely used in cleaning and disinfecting washrooms, floors, tiles, furniture, etc. Healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics largely use surface disinfectants as they have to follow strict protocols of hygiene and sanitation for the prevention of any kind of hospital-acquired infections. These disinfectants are made up of various chemical agents like alcohol, phenol, chlorhexidine, ammonium, peracetic acid, etc.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Hospital-acquired infections are infections that a person acquires while visiting or staying at a hospital. Hospital-acquired pneumonia, Clostridium difficile infections, Central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and surgical site infections, are some examples of these infections. Such infections are typically caused by viral, fungal, or bacterial pathogens. As a result, it is critical to clean and disinfect healthcare facilities with strong and effective disinfectants. Thus, disinfection has become even more important in the aftermath of COVID-19, when hospital visits have skyrocketed.

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Economies

Healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and clinics, are the primary end-users of surface disinfectants, which are in high demand in this industry. Developing economies like China, India, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, are making huge capital investments towards the development of healthcare infrastructure. As a result, the number of hospitals and other healthcare facilities is rising which is propelling the demand for surface disinfectants. Furthermore, the expanding medical tourism is also estimated to play a crucial factor in the growth of the surface disinfectant market.

Restraints

Negative Effects of Disinfectants on the Environment

The majority of surface disinfectants contain toxic chemicals that do not dissolve or degrade in water. Therefore, they end up polluting the soil and water bodies besides harming the environment. The most commonly used disinfectants, such as sodium hypochlorite, are highly effective against pathogens. Long-term exposure to such chemicals, on the other hand, causes health problems such as vomiting, nausea, and dizziness, particularly in cleaning personnel and patients. The excessive use of such strong chemicals also causes corrosion of surfaces and harms the building.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surface Disinfectant Market

The unexpected emergence of a novel coronavirus and its rapid spread shook the entire global healthcare system. Initially, in the absence of a vaccine or treatment, the World Health Organization issued a set of guidelines stating that the only thing the world can do right now to prevent the disease is to practice social distancing and maintain proper hygiene. As a result, the demand for surface disinfectants has increased dramatically. Disinfectants were already in high demand in healthcare facilities, but in the event of a pandemic, commercial and residential buildings emerged as potential end-users. Thus, the COVID-19 situation has created enormous opportunities for surface disinfectant development.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market – By Composition

Based on composition, the global surface disinfectant market is segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC), hydrogen peroxide, alcohols, peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, peracetic acid, and others. The quaternary ammonium compounds segment dominated the market with the highest market demand in the year 2020. The compounds are very popular cleaning agents and are widely used as disinfectants in the food industry. Due to its high effectiveness against bacterial biofilms, the demand for QACs is especially gaining traction in the healthcare industry.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market – By Type

Based on type, the market is divided into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The market for liquid disinfectants is very high, and it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need for hygiene in all public spaces are driving up demand for cleaning disinfectants. A significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases all over the world is also increasing the demand for disinfectants to prevent virus transmission.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market – By End-User

Based on end-users, the global surface disinfectant market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, outpatient surgical centers, and other end-users. The hospital segment holds the largest market demand due to the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and a large number of patients visiting the hospitals each day. Cleaning and hygienic conditions in these spaces are critical for preventing disease transmission, especially in times of COVID-19.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA). North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. The region’s developed infrastructure, particularly the healthcare system, is a critical factor driving the demand for surface disinfectants. The region’s developed infrastructure, particularly the healthcare system, is a critical factor driving the demand for surface disinfectants. Additionally, the expansion of commercial spaces such as shopping malls and educational institutions in North America is expected to drive the demand for surface disinfectants during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global surface disinfectant market are Proctor and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, 3M Company, Cantel Medical Company, SC Johnson Professional, The Clorox Company, Steris Company, Ecolab, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Diversey, Inc., Carrollclean, Whiteley Corporation, Pal International, Pharmax Limited, Gojo Industries, Medline Industries, Contec, Inc., PDI Inc., Cetylite, Inc., and other prominent players. Although the presence of giants like P&G, SC Johnson is very prominent, the market is still very welcoming towards new entrants as the consumers are open to trying new products. Competitive strategies like partnerships, product launches, joint ventures are very common in this market.

Recent Developments

l In February 2020, Proctor and Gamble (P&G), the US-based consumer goods giant, launched a new product into their antibacterial cleaning line called ‘Microban 24’. This cleaning agent is very powerful and is capable of killing 99.9% of germs, keeping the surface clean for up to 24 hours.

l In January 2019, Reckitt Benckiser, a multinational consumer goods company based in the United Kingdom, joined hands with Diversey, a US-based cleaning and hygiene company. This partnership was aimed towards expanding the business of Reckitt Benckiser in the North America region and widen the consumer base and target hospitals, educational institutions, food joints, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Composition

Ø Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Ø Hydrogen Peroxide

Ø Alcohols

Ø Peracetic Acid

Ø Chlorine Compounds

Ø Peracetic Acid

Ø Others

By Type

Ø Liquid

Ø Wipes

Ø Sprays

By End-User

Ø Hospitals and Clinics

Ø Outpatients Surgical Centers

Ø Others End-user

By Region

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Ø Latin America (LATAM)

Ø Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

