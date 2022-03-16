Downstream Processing Market Demand Analysis 2022 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

The global downstream processing market size is expected to reach USD 63.25 Billion by 2027. Downstream Processing Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Downstream processing is a form of process that involves purification and the recovery of biosynthetic products, especially pharmaceuticals derived from natural sources. It is divided into five stages: solid-liquid separation, intracellular substance release, concentration, and purification and formulation using chromatography. Flocculation, centrifugation flotation, and filtration are examples of solid-liquid separation methods.

Rising demand for biological products, increasing implementation of biotech practices in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and bio-services industries, the developments in the field of gene therapy and genetic engineering, and increasing adoption of single-umbrella solutions are all contributing to market growth for downstream processing.

The bandwidth requirements for biologic drug production have shifted in recent years, with the market for high-volume products giving way to the development of small-volume, high-potency products. This opens lucrative opportunities for single-use downstream processing technology.

Evolutionary developments in single-use system for producing small amount, very effective drugs are anticipated, given that small-scale, single-use systems are already widely used for process creation and downstream processing. Innovative film chemistries, closed systems, clinical-scale single-use device optimization, and smart sensors are only a few of the notable innovations in the field.

Major Players:

Market participants such as 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Ashai Kasei, Corning Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dover Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Ferner PLC, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Repligen are some of the leading players operating in the market for downstream processing.

The market is expected to grow as the number of downstream processing applications for biopharmaceutical manufacturing grows. This has resulted in a rise in strategic deals and business growth for downstream processing. Evozyne, LLC, for example, collaborated with a leading rare disorders drug manufacturer in February 2021, to produce and market novel immune modulation biopharmaceuticals.

Downstream Processing, Application Outlook

Antibiotic Production

Antibodies Production

Enzyme Production

Hormone Production

Vaccine Production

Downstream Processing, Product Outlook

Chromatography Systems

Centrifuges

Dryers

Evaporators

Filters

Others

Downstream Processing, Technique Outlook

Cell Disruption

Concentration

Evaporation

Membrane filtration

Formulation

Purification by Chromatography

Solid-liquid separation

Filtration

Centrifugation

Downstream Processing, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

