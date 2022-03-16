Thermal Scanners Market Challenges 2022: Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global thermal scanners market size is expected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2027. Global Thermal Scanners Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Thermal scanners can be described as non-invasive instruments that use the photovoltaic effect and signal processing to sense heat signatures from numerous sources and describe the temperature distribution of a body onto a digital screen. These thermal scanners are making use of infrared imaging, whose main purpose is to execute contact wire thermal imaging.

These scanners are used in examining the skin surface temperature pattern in both industrial as well as commercial segments. The thermal screening and scanning technique are capable of identifying, recording, producing images, and analyzing skin surface temperature as a reflection of normal human physiology.

Increasing market demand for the scanners from the aerospace industry is one of COVID-19’s immediate effect on the market. To fight the epidemic, every country is using these scans in airports to recognize possible COVID-19 patients and prevent them from entering public spaces.

These scanners have also been used in several residential housing and government offices. Various hotel chains around the world are performing temperature screenings of employees and visitors in order to strengthen safety measures in the event of a pandemic. These factors are augmenting the growth of the global market.

Various key market players are discussed in this report for thermal scanners such as Leonardo S.P.A., FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Opgal, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., Optothermal, Inc., Axis Communications Ab, Seek Thermal Inc., 3M Company, and Thermoteknix Systems LTD.

The COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a promoter for businesses to seize these lucrative market growth opportunities. The exponential rise in demand has hiked the sales, with some businesses producing triple-digit quarterly profits by manufacturing and distributing a large number of scanners in a shorter period.

To fulfill market demand for thermal scanners, an Israel-based thermal scanning firm named Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. has optimized the thermal camera in order to check fever. Furthermore, the firms are giving demonstrations and reviews to several organizations, which will aid in the opening of their offices and factories.

In 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. partnered with Veoneer, an automotive supplier, to use FLIR Systems, Inc.’s thermal sensing scanners in the development of level-four autonomous vehicles. To improve the safety of self-driving cars, the company will provide several thermal sensing cameras with both narrow and wide field-of-view capabilities.

Thermal Scanners, Type Outlook

Handheld

Fixed

Thermal Scanners, Wavelength Size Outlook

Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Thermal Scanners, End-Use Outlook

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Others

Thermal Scanners, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

