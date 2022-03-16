Airport Service Market Share and Size 2022 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Regional Outlook 2030

Global Airport Service Market: An Overview

The Global Airport Service industry is expected to be valued worth USD 230.8 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 percent in the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Airport Services deals in providing support services ranging from passenger handling, ramp and loading, operations, and other services within its airport network, provided at a certain distance from the airport’s facilities. The airport service market caters to industry segments such as businesses that operate internationally, operators that support airports, national or civil airports or public flying fields, air traffic control services, cargo handling services, baggage handling services, and other services. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the opening of new airports, expansion of new domestic and regional routes in the aviation market, and air passenger traffic.

Global Airport Service Market: Market Dynamics

The emerging trends which have been hugely impacting the expansion of the global airport service market include the introduction of green gates to reduce emissions, increasing trends of artificial intelligence in the air transport industry, the introduction of virtual technology to support customer service and increasing use of smartphone apps to help the passenger for schedule planning. Other key factors impacting the growth of the market include increasing operation and maintenance of airports and runways, rising need for air traffic control, aircraft refueling services and taxi and parking slots services at airports along with baggage and cargo handling services.

Over the forecasted period, the global airport service market is expected to show tremendous growth due to rising levels of airline passenger traffic, having enabled airports to earn significant revenue through passenger levied charges and support services provided directly to airlines. Additionally, ground-level transportation at the airport, increased global consumer spending has encouraged greater spending on non-aeronautical industry services such as duty-free retail stores, which in turn are boosting industry profit margins. Improvement in economic conditions has increased corporate profits and fueled global manufacturing activity, causing airlines to operate more flights to transport greater quantities of cargo, henceforth helping the overall market to grow at a robust margin.

Global Airport Service Market: Market Segmentation

As per service type, the Global Airport Service Market by Hospitality Event Services further divided as Special passenger care services, catering services, passenger parking field, training, security services, retail and duty-free and baggage handling segments, Cargo Handling Services further segmented as Cargo operations and baggage handling segments, aircraft handling and its related services including operation of fueling, Runway Maintenance, Ramp Services, Aircraft de-icing and Others. In 2019, Hospitality event services, aircraft handling, and cargo handling had been the major services segment contributing the largest share to the Global Airport Service Market and were expected to dominate the market in the forecasted period.

Global Airport Service Market: Regional Landscape

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are few of the key regions where the presence of the global airport service market can be witnessed. In 2019, Europe contributed the largest share to the global airport service market owing to factors such as open skies regulations, ensuring more flights in and out of Europe, removal of air-service limitations between the countries, helping to drive tourism and remove air-service limitations between countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region in the global airport service market in the forecasted period due to factors such as rising passenger traffic, new international and domestic airport openings, and government regulations supporting the services at the airport.

Global Airport Service Market: Key Market Players

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd, Aeroports de Paris SA, BBA Aviation PLC, Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd, Tav Havalimanlari Holding AS, Auckland International Airport Limited and Malaysia Airports Holdings are few of the key market players in the global airport service market.

