Warehousing and Support Activities Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

Market insights

the global Warehousing and Support Activities market was valued at USD 245 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 343.6 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% during the 2020-2025 periods. The warehousing market is sub divided into four segments namely Warehousing and Storage, Airport Operation, Port and Harbor Operation and Rail terminal.

Among these segments, Rail terminal contributed 32.7% market share in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest growth rate of ~9.2% in terms of revenue, during the 2020-2025 forecast period.

Harbour Operation was valued at USD 63 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 92.5 Bn by the end of 2025.

Whereas airport operation contributed 19.1% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35%, during the 2020-2025 forecast period

Warehousing and Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3-4% during the forecasted period

Europe, North America, and APAC countries including Australia and have high market maturity owing to tight supply conditions and higher technology adoption.

Parts of APAC, such as India and China, are expected to be the future growth driving markets for the warehousing industry owing to a forecasted increase in manufacturing facilities, which will grow from $97 Bn in 2020 to $143 Bn in 2024.

There are three levels of market maturity in the industry and this report categorizes the entire warehousing market into – High Market Maturity, Medium Market, and Low Market Maturity countries.

