Hair Care Products Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

The global hair care product market is projected to reach US $ 43.1 billion in 2021 and US $ 72.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Grow on (CAGR).

The term “hair care” refers to hygiene and cosmetics used to keep hair clean, healthy and stylish. Hair care services and products include scalp, facial hair, And other products for body hair. Various treatments such as cutting, plucking, waxing, coloring, etc. are applied to improve the appearance of hair. Hair type, customer’s request, Depending on current fashion trends, these treatments may be applied to the hair. In addition, hair care products include hair sprays, hair oils, conditioners, shampoos, hair gels, hair serums, hair masks, hair colors and other products. Available.

Factors Affecting Market Growth Market

Driving Forces: Increasing Number of Hair-Related Problems and Rising Fashion Trends , May drive the global hair care product market in the next few years.

Market Growth: The global hair care product market is projected to grow as salon services spread around the world and demand for professional products grows.

Market threat: Several factors, such as the high cost of hair treatments and potential side effects on hair and scalp, can slow the growth of the global Hair market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Coronavirus Hair Care There are various ways that have influenced the growth of product markets. Businesses and markets have been affected by financial crises, diminished demand, or poor management of distribution channels. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic. The global economy was hit by a serious recession. Some companies shut down due to pandemics because the blockade was unable to make money. But companies and companies have new strategies . By switching to, we are well adapted to the current situation. COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on hair care products. North America is the largest market for hair care products, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow rapidly over the next few years.

List of major companies introduced in the global hair care products market

Amway Corporation

Coty Incorporated

Henkel AG and Co KGaA

Kao Corporation

L’Oréal SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Revlon Incorporated

The Estée Lauder Co Incorporated

The Procter and Gamble Co

The Unilever Group

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global hair care product market focuses on products, distribution channels, and regions.

Product-based segmentation

, shampoo

, hair oil,

hair conditioner

, hair serum

, hair gel

distribution channel-based segmentation

, online sales

. Offline distribution

· Supermarkets and hypermarkets

· Convenience stores

· Other

regions by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

