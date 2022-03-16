Needle Coke Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights

The global market for needle coke is expected to reach US $ 4.1 billion in 2021 and US $ 8.76 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. In the

steel and aluminum industry, needle coke is used as the main raw material in the manufacture of graphite electrodes. Coke is characterized by heat resistance, electrical resistance, easy oxidation, and a high thermal expansion coefficient. Needle coke accounts for more than 40% of the raw material cost of.

Needle coke supplies more than 40% of the raw material of graphite electrodes. Needle coke is also called cyclic coke. Therefore, the value of the electrode is high.

Click here to download a sample of this strategic report. https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/needle-coke-market

Aspects that impact market growth

Market drivers : Adopting electric vehicles to reduce pollution levels and carbon dioxide emissions

Market growth: The sale of electric and hybrid vehicles is driving the demand for more energy-efficient Li-ion batteries, which is driving the needle coke market . Global growth is driven.

Market threats: Fluctuations in global crude oil and natural gas prices are key factors that negatively impact global market growth.

COVID-19 Uncertainty

COVID-19 The siege caused disrupted global steel production. Supply chain disruptions slowed electric vehicle sales and reduced lithium ion consumption in 2020. However, some lithium ions Manufacturers have shifted production to meet the growing demand for respirators, which are an integral part of ICU equipment. Nevertheless, the sudden recession and turmoil in the supply and demand chain has led to overall market growth. In 2020 , the Asia-Pacific region held the largest revenue share in the needle coke market. The North American end-use industry grew steadily in 2020, but the North American market still has a large revenue share. Was holding.

Click here to download a sample of this strategic report.https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/needle-coke-market

The Needle Coke Global Market survey provides valuable insights into the global market. Key market participants are: ..

Asbury Carbons Incorporated

Baosteel Corporation

Graftech International Limited

Indian Oil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Limited

Phillips 66 Company

Posco Chemical

Sumitomo Corporation

Shandong Weijiao Holding Group Co. Limited

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

The global market for needle coke is segmented with a focus on product type, grade, application, end use, and region.

Product type segmentation consists of coal-based needle coke and petroleum-based needle coke. For petroleum-based needle coke, we will also focus on shaft calciners and rotary kilns. By

grade, we will also focus on intermediate grades, premium grades and super premium grades. The

application segments are graphite electrodes and metallic silicon . And composed of alloyed iron, lithium ion negative electrode, carbon black, rubber compounds and other applications. The

application segment consists of the aluminum and steel industry, automotive, semiconductors and other end applications.

[Free sample ] ]

You can apply for a free sample of this report here. https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/needle-coke-market

[Contact for inquiries regarding this matter]

TEL: +81-3 4565 5232 (9: 00-18: 00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays)

E -mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of professionals with decades of experience, determined to help connect with the ever-evolving landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analytical capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

ABOUT US

Address: 1st floor, Nihonbashi Daiei Building, 1-2-6 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022

EMAIL:-sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

Phone number:-+81-3 4565 5232