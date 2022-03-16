Hormone Replacement Therapy Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

The global market for hormone replacement therapy reached US $ 35561.1 million in 2021 and US $ 65377.8 million in 2030, growing at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) involves replacing natural hormones with hormones .

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is given to patients with thyroid or human growth hormone problems. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) also aims to relieve menopausal women’s symptoms such as sweating, burning, sleep disorders, psychological problems, and urinary problems (frequent urination, dry vagina) and prevent osteoporosis. Also, in this survey, nearly 47% of 2,000 women between the ages of 30 and 60 said that in 2019, at least one of the symptoms of hormonal imbalance was affected

Aspects that affect growth

market driving force: The main factors driving the growth of the global hormone replacement therapy market are the prevalence of menopause and women’s menopause. Increasing awareness of later issues.

Market Growth: The introduction of new hormone replacement therapy products is projected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Market Threat: The adverse effects and high costs of hormone replacement therapy are predicted. May slow market growth during the period.

Market Opportunities: In the near future, the introduction of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and the expansion of telemedicine for hormone replacement therapy will provide market-favorable growth opportunities.

The uncertain blockade of COVID-19

has adversely affected the hormone replacement therapy market. In addition, the new coronavirus exhibits a wide range of clinical symptoms, severity, and mortality. In addition, menopausal disorders And treatment with ovulation-inducing agents is adversely affected by pandemics, with evidence that lower estrogen levels may increase the risk of illness in older women and that hormone discontinuation may accelerate the progression of COVID-19. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted global market growth.

In terms of profits, the North American market showed the fastest growth in 2021.



But the Asia-Pacific region It is expected to have the highest profit CAGR during the forecast period.

To gain a competitive advantage, players are adopting strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions (M & A), product development, partnerships and collaborations. They are active in the global hormone replacement therapy market. The major companies are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.

Inc. (Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Merck KGaA, Mylan NV (Viatris Inc.)

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A / S, and Pfizer Inc.

Based on the fragmentation of treatment types, the global hormone replacement therapy market consists of estrogen hormone replacement therapy, human growth hormone replacement therapy, thyroid hormone replacement therapy, testosterone hormone replacement therapy, and progestogen hormone replacement therapy. Based on the subdivision of the dosing route, the market is divided into oral, parenteral, and others.

Based on the indication segment, the market is menopausal disorder, hypothyroidism, male gonad dysfunction, growth hormone deficiency.

