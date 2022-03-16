Alexa
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases

Three local COVID cases reported in Taoyuan City

  201
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 14:08
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced three local COVID cases on Wednesday (March 16).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 87 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The three local cases reported that day include one male and two females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. All three cases are located in Taoyuan City.

Imported cases

The 87 imported cases include 60 males and 27 females ranging in age from under five to their 60s. Of these, 47 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 40 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 8 and March 15 from Vietnam (30 cases), South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Australia, the U.S., Malaysia, Poland, Thailand, Denmark, Mauritius, Singapore, Germany, and Cambodia. The country of origin of 20 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,650,590 COVID tests, with 6,628,498 coming back negative. Of the 21,492 confirmed cases, 5,945 were imported, 15,493 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
