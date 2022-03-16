Alexa
Taiwan's donated goods for Ukrainian refugees to be shipped to Slovakia on March 17

Foreign ministry has collected more than 4,000 boxes of medical supplies, goods

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 14:07
Ministry of Foreign Affairs has collected more than 4,000 boxes of supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has collected more than 4,000 boxes of supplies for Ukrainian refugees. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has sorted out more than 2,000 boxes of donations, which will be shipped in batches on Friday (March 17), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Wednesday.

Wu said during a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs Committee meeting the goods will be sent to Slovakia, where they will be distributed to Ukrainian refugees. MOFA has received more than 4,000 boxes of donated supplies altogether, CNA cited him as saying.

When asked about Russia's leaked Federal Security Service report that alleged China considered attacking Taiwan this fall, Wu said that he was unsure about the authenticity of the report, but with regard to national security issues and when or whether China will attack Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense and other relevant agencies are very concerned and are ready to respond at any time.

Wu also commented on the high-level diplomatic talks between the U.S. and China in Rome, saying America’s support for Taiwan is “unquestionable,” while China continues to make military and diplomatic threats toward Taiwan. The most important thing Taiwan must do is strengthen its own defense capabilities, so other nations will be willing to provide assistance.
Taiwan
Ukraine refugees
supplies
Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Updated : 2022-03-16 15:00 GMT+08:00

