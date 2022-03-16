Number of furloughed workers in Taiwan reaches 15,000

The number of furloughed workers reached more than 15,000 on March 16, according to the Ministry of Labor. The number of furloughed workers reached more than 15,000 on March 16, according to the Ministry of Labor. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of furloughed workers has reached 15,000, but an improvement is likely to occur in May and June, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Wednesday (March 16).

Previous data, released on March 8, showed that 2,226 businesses have given unpaid leave to a total of 14,725 employees, CNA reported. However, just one week later, the number of furloughed staff rose by 686 to reach 15,411 people at 2,304 companies.

MOL officials attributed 90% of the increase to companies in the service support sector related to customs, logistics, travel, and airlines. With the government planning to relax COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions during the coming months, the furlough situation is expected to improve in May and June, the MOL said.

Of the more than 15,000 furloughed workers, 9,645 were employed in subsidiary services, 1,523 in logistics and warehousing, and 1,198 in the hotel and restaurant sector.