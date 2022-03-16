Alexa
North Texas holds on for 67-63 win over Texas State in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 11:13
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones made a basket with 3:15 remaining in overtime to give North Texas a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 67-63 win over Texas State in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

The Mean Green's Tylor Perry made two of three foul shots to even the score at 57 with two seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Mardrez McBride had a career-high 24 points and Jones had 15 points for North Texas (25-6). Perry added 10 points, and Thomas Bell had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Nighael Ceaser had 14 points for the Bobcats (21-8). Caleb Asberry added 10 points.

