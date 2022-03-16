3M recognised as one of the most ethical companies in worldwide assessment

3M's compliance and ethical values honoured by The Ethisphere Institute for the 9 th year running in 2022 assessment of 136 companies across the globe

GT Lim, Country Leader for 3M Malaysia reiterates commitment to upholding 3M's stringent Code of Conduct to maintain 3M's world-renowned ethical reputation



Commenting on the announcement, GT Lim, Country Leader for 3M Malaysia shared, "3M always strives to stringently do right by our Code of Conduct and to see our collective efforts resonate so well with the international community truly makes us proud. 3M Malaysia is committed to providing quality offerings to our customers, and we will continue to uphold our global ethical values."



3M's Code of Conduct is what makes 3M's ethical reputation strong among consumers and across many industries. Company leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and ethical business conduct are expected and encouraged by leading through example.



"For the past 120 years, 3M has built its reputation on doing things ethically," said Michael Duran, 3M senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. "Our purpose as a company and unwavering integrity help us deliver to our customers and make 3M a great place to work. I am truly proud of our more than 90,000 3M employees who work to protect 3M's reputation every day."



3M is one of 136 companies worldwide designated as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2022. The assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance and diversity.



"The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees understand the mandate today for business to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to 3M for receiving this recognition for the ninth year in a row. It's a testament to 3M's commitment to do the right thing and its dedication to integrity, governance, and community."



The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes questions on environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity and inclusion and social justice and serves as an operating framework to highlight leading practices of organisations across industries and around the globe. Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success.



You can learn more about 3M's Code of Conduct and Ethics & Compliance by visiting:

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 16 March 2022 - The Ethisphere Institute recognised 3M for ethics and integrity in business conduct and compliance for the ninth straight year. 3M is one of only seven industrial companies worldwide to be honoured this year.

