Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

First electric bus from Taiwan’s Foxconn hits the road in Kaohsiung

Electronics giant seeking to become relevant player in EV market

  125
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 12:22
Model T electric bus made by Foxconn subsidiary Foxtron. (Foxtron photo)

Model T electric bus made by Foxconn subsidiary Foxtron. (Foxtron photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first electric bus manufactured by Foxtron, the subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn, began services in Kaohsiung on Wednesday (March 16).

The Model T electric vehicle (EV) will be running a 14-kilometer route connecting High Speed Rail Zuoying Station and E Sky Mall from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout the week, according to the Kaohsiung City Government.

It is the first vehicle developed by Foxtron for commercial use. The bus meets the standards of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and has passed a 200,000-km endurance test by the Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC), per Foxtron.

The southern harbor city has pledged increased subsidies for the production and operation of electric buses, in line with the Cabinet’s objective to have all buses in the country powered by electricity by 2030. Meanwhile, Kaohsiung is teaming up with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to build an experimental field that gives autonomous driving vehicles connectivity.

A major Apple supplier, Foxconn has been eyeing a larger slice of the global EV pie in recent years. It has entered into partnerships with many industry players, on projects ranging from battery making to smart cockpit technology development, in a variety of countries, including the U.S., Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

First electric bus from Taiwan’s Foxconn hits the road in Kaohsiung
Model T electric bus made by Foxconn subsidiary Foxtron. (Foxtron photo)
electric bus
Model T
Foxconn
Foxtron
EV
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Firefly season to kick off in southern Taiwan Saturday
Firefly season to kick off in southern Taiwan Saturday
2022/03/15 19:06
Desert Fox: Taiwan's Foxconn plans mega-fab in Saudi Arabia
Desert Fox: Taiwan's Foxconn plans mega-fab in Saudi Arabia
2022/03/15 12:00
Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
2022/03/14 16:24
Taiwan’s Foxconn to work with 100 Japanese companies in EV push
Taiwan’s Foxconn to work with 100 Japanese companies in EV push
2022/03/14 14:41
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
2022/03/13 20:48