Gibson scores 28 to carry Oklahoma past Missouri St. in NIT

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 09:32
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 28 points as Oklahoma topped Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goldwire had 15 points, eight assists and three blocks for Oklahoma (19-15).

Isiaih Mosley had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-11). Gaige Prim added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

