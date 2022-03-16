Gibson scores 28 to carry Oklahoma past Missouri St. in NIT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 28 points as Oklahoma topped Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goldwire had 15 points, eight assists and three blocks for Oklahoma (19-15).

Isiaih Mosley had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-11). Gaige Prim added 14 points.

