New iOS upgrade enables users to unlock iPhone while masked

Models show off iPhone 13 at launch event in Taipei. Models show off iPhone 13 at launch event in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple released a system upgrade for its iPhone series on Tuesday (March 15) that includes a new feature enabling users to unlock their handsets while wearing a mask.

Another update is web translation for Traditional Chinese in the iPhone’s built-in browser Safari, per a CNA report. The system’s Health app will now support the "EU Digital COVID Certificate" so users can download and store their vaccination status, COVID test results, and proof of recovery.

The company had previously tried using verification via the Apple Watch as a workaround to the mask obstacle, but the beta version of this mask-friendly Face ID feature offers a smoother user experience, according to an review by The Verge.