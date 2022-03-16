Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New iOS upgrade enables users to unlock iPhone while masked

Traditional Chinese web translation for Safari also included

  102
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 10:20
Models show off iPhone 13 at launch event in Taipei. 

Models show off iPhone 13 at launch event in Taipei.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple released a system upgrade for its iPhone series on Tuesday (March 15) that includes a new feature enabling users to unlock their handsets while wearing a mask.

Another update is web translation for Traditional Chinese in the iPhone’s built-in browser Safari, per a CNA report. The system’s Health app will now support the "EU Digital COVID Certificate" so users can download and store their vaccination status, COVID test results, and proof of recovery.

The company had previously tried using verification via the Apple Watch as a workaround to the mask obstacle, but the beta version of this mask-friendly Face ID feature offers a smoother user experience, according to an review by The Verge.
iPhone
face mask
Apple
vaccination status
traditional Chinese characters
IOS

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
Taiwan's Foxconn shuts iPhone factories in Shenzhen amid China COVID surge
2022/03/14 16:24
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
2022/02/09 16:26
Taiwan logistics company employees accused of stealing from packages, swapping items
Taiwan logistics company employees accused of stealing from packages, swapping items
2022/01/22 11:42
Taiwan’s Foxconn reports record sales
Taiwan’s Foxconn reports record sales
2022/01/06 14:22
Avengers in the running to buy Taiwan's Apple Daily
Avengers in the running to buy Taiwan's Apple Daily
2021/12/28 10:28