3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/16 10:08
Chinese Ka-28 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (March 15), marking the ninth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Chengdu J-10 fighter jets and one Kamov Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopter were tracked in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, 36 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 25 fighter jets, eight spotter planes, and three helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in its southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 occasions over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese J-10. (MND photo)
Flight path of Chinese aircraft on March 15. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

