Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nets' Kyrie Irving scores 41 points in first half at Orlando

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 08:29
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) acknowledges a teammate after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Or...
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives in front of Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday...

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) acknowledges a teammate after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Or...

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives in front of Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 41 points at halftime Tuesday night for the Brooklyn Nets, the most by an NBA player in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant in 2003.

Irving was 14 for 19 from the field, 6 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in 23 minutes as the Nets opened an 86-56 lead over the Orlando Magic in the biggest first half in franchise history.

It was the most points in the first half since Bryant scored 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003. The Hall of Fame guard finished with 55 that night.

It's the most points in any half since Devin Booker had 51 in the second half of his 70-point game in Boston on March 24, 2017.

Wilt Chamberlain also had 41 points at halftime of his NBA-record, 100-point game.

Irving is only playing in road games because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, as mandated in New York City.

Updated : 2022-03-16 10:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month