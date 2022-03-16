Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fox News videographer killed in Ukraine after vehicle struck

By Associated Press
2022/03/16 00:52
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan a...

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment with colleagues, Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan a...

NEW YORK (AP) — A video journalist for Fox News was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter came under fire, the network said on Tuesday.

The slain videographer, Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, the network said in a memo to staff.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in the memo.

Reporter Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized since Monday, when their vehicle was hit in Horenka, the network said.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days. Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Scott said of Zakrzewski: “His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

Zakrzewski played a key role last year in getting Fox's freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Scott said. He was given an “unsung hero” award at an annual employee event.

He had been working in Ukraine since last month.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Scott said.

In Washington on Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, thanked reporters who are on the ground in Ukraine.

“Risking their lives to tell the world the truth" is something that Ukraine and the world desperately need, she said at the National Press Club.

Updated : 2022-03-16 02:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes off east coast
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists