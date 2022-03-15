6N: Jones starting for Wales against Italy in Biggar's 100th

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Lock Alun Wyn Jones will start for Wales in a much-changed lineup facing Italy in the last round of the Six Nations this weekend.

Jones was cleared to play last weekend for the first time since he dislocated his left shoulder in October against New Zealand.

His first game since then, on Saturday in Cardiff, will also be his record-extending 150th for Wales.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar will continue as captain in his 100th appearance for Wales.

There are seven changes to the lineup which lost to unbeaten France 13-9 last Friday in Cardiff.

Dewi Lake and Dillon Lewis have come into the front row, and Jones has bumped Will Rowlands to the reserves.

Gareth Davies starts at scrumhalf, and the backline has been injected with Uilisi Halaholo at inside center, Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing in place of Alex Cuthbert, and Johnny McNicholl at fullback after a brief appearance on the wing against Ireland.

The reserves have been bolstered by forwards Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown and Rowlands, and backs Callum Sheedy and Nick Tompkins, who was recovered from a concussion which kept him out of the France game.

"With one game to go, there are some players we need to see out there,” coach Wayne Pivac said.

On the milestones for Jones and Biggar, Pivac said, "It's fitting for those two to share the day. They've played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other. They've given so much for the game in Wales.”

Wales is fifth in the standings with one win over Scotland, but could rise to third by beating Italy.

___

Wales: Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Watkin, Uilisi Halaholo, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar (captain), Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Seb Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Dillon Lewis, Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports