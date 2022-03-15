Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 55 31 17 5 2 69 176 171
Providence 51 28 17 3 3 62 160 140
Hartford 52 27 18 5 2 61 155 151
Charlotte 57 31 22 4 0 66 193 170
Hershey 57 29 21 4 3 65 164 153
WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172
Bridgeport 57 23 25 5 4 55 159 173
Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 144 178
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 52 34 12 6 0 74 186 142
Toronto 50 26 20 3 1 56 170 169
Belleville 50 27 22 1 0 55 157 156
Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166
Rochester 57 28 23 4 2 62 188 207
Syracuse 54 25 21 6 2 58 161 175
Cleveland 54 21 23 6 4 52 150 181
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 54 34 10 5 5 78 178 137
Manitoba 51 30 17 2 2 64 159 141
Milwaukee 58 30 21 4 3 67 173 172
Grand Rapids 55 25 23 5 2 57 149 160
Rockford 50 23 23 3 1 50 142 160
Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158
Texas 53 21 22 5 5 52 162 176
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 49 35 9 4 1 75 177 129
Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158
Colorado 53 29 17 4 3 65 178 154
Bakersfield 49 24 16 4 5 57 156 146
Abbotsford 49 26 19 3 1 56 164 144
Henderson 48 24 20 3 1 52 145 145
San Diego 48 21 25 2 0 44 140 154
Tucson 49 17 27 4 1 39 130 194
San Jose 50 18 29 2 1 39 157 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-15 23:49 GMT+08:00

