Sucrose Esters Market Size 2022: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

The global sucrose esters market size is expected to reach USD 132.5 million by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Sucrose Esters Market – By Form (Liquid, Powder, Pellet);

By Function (Controlled Sugar Crystallization, Protein & Starch Interaction, Antimicrobial Property, Aeration, Emulsification, Others);

By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC153

The sucrose esters industry is projected to witness substantial market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for convenience food, hectic consumer lifestyle, and rising application in personal care products. The demand for sucrose esters has also increased on account of the growing disposable income of consumers, increasing health concerns, and rising awareness regarding nutrition and fitness.

The demand for powdered sucrose esters is expected to be high during the forecast period. The growth in the convenience food industry is expected to drive the market for sucrose esters in this segment during the forecast period. Powdered sucrose esters are used in food products for improved stability, mouthfeel, and flavor perception. Growing use as an emulsifier, coupled with increasing demand from the animal feed sector are factors expected to provide numerous market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The end-uses for sucrose esters include food & beverages, cleaning agents & detergents, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The food & beverage industry uses sucrose esters in a wide range of products such as dairy, baked goods, meat products, and confectionery. Increasing health concerns among adults as well as kids drive the growth of this segment.

The personal care & cosmetics segment accounted for a significant share in 2020. Wide use in cosmetics such as face creams and make-up products boost the growth of the market. Increasing consciousness towards physical appearance and fitness coupled with a hectic lifestyle has increased the demand for sucrose esters in the personal care & cosmetics segment.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC153

The different functions of sucrose esters include controlled sugar crystallization, protein & starch interaction, antimicrobial property, aeration, emulsification, and others. Sucrose esters are used in confectionery such as candies, caramel, fondant, and cereal bars to regulate sugar crystallization, enhance emulsification, and reduce the stickiness of confectionery to equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth. Population growth, rising disposable incomes, and growing use in food products such as bakery, dairy, and confectionery drive the market growth in the region. The population in the region is gradually moving from traditional food groups to a range of healthier food options and is willing to spend more on food products offering high nutritional value. With increasing consciousness regarding diet and lifestyle among youth, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The industry leaders in the market for sucrose esters are collaborating and acquiring assets to cater to the growing consumer demand owing to technological advancements and increasing applications. Broadening of the product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Evonik Industries, Sisterna, P&G Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, World Chem Industries, BASF, Adana Food Tech, Croda International, Alfa Chemicals, Stearinerie Dubois, Compass Foods, Alchemy Ingredients, and Zhejiang Synose Tech.

Sucrose Esters Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Antimicrobial Property

Aeration

Controlled Sugar Crystallization

Emulsification

Protein & Starch Interaction

Others

Sucrose Esters Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Liquid

Powder

Pellet

Sucrose Esters End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Cleaning Agents & Detergents

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC153

Sucrose Esters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC153

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/