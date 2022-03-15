Vacuum Evaporators Market Research Report 2022: Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030

The global vacuum evaporators market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Vacuum Evaporators Market – By Product (Rotary, Centrifugal, Others);

By End-Use (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Electronics);

By Technology;

By Application;

By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The major driving factors of the market include growing automotive and manufacturing industries, depleting freshwater resources, and increasing water scarcity across the globe. Rapid technological advancements, along with the introduction of stringent government regulations regarding water usage and disposal of wastewater have further increased the adoption of the product. The increasing environmental awareness and growth in the adoption of Zero Liquid Discharge Systems accelerate the growth of the market.

The market demand for rotary vacuum evaporators is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to wide use in applications such as solvent recycling, synthesis, crystallization, and reflux process reactions among others. The need for wastewater treatment has increased significantly over the past few years.

Wastewater treatment involves the conversion of unusable wastewater into an effluent, which can be reused or returned into the environment with limited effects. Governments across the globe are introducing stringent regulations regarding wastewater disposal and treatment owing to rising environmental concerns and growing awareness.

The end-use segment has been divided into automotive, food & beverage, energy & power, chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and others. The food & beverage industry uses vacuum evaporators for the production of food and beverages such as milk, tea, and juices, among others. Adoption of vacuum evaporators results in removal and recovery of heavy metals, elimination of hazardous chemicals, recovery of acids, and elimination of off-site disposal of waste acid solutions. Vacuum evaporators are also used with Ion Exchange for the creation of zero discharge systems owing to rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations.

The demand for mechanical vapor recompression vacuum evaporators is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to their high efficiency in the treatment of industrial waste effluent. This vacuum evaporator functions by transferring heat to the circulating stream by condensing vapor from the compressor. The vapor is compressed further to raise its pressure to produce heat transfer in the main heat exchanger. It offers high energy efficiency by recycling the energy contained in the vapor to be used in the main heat exchanger.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A rise in applications of vacuum evaporators in electronics, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors in the Asia-Pacific region is the major driver for market growth.

The rise in investment in the automotive and energy & power sector, along with technological advancement, and industrial development is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and expansion of global players into these countries boosts the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Alfa Laval, Condorchem Envitech, Samsco Corporation, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Sirco Industrial, 3R Technology, Thomas Scientific, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Sanshin MFG, De Dietrich Process Systems, JEOL Ltd., Belmar Technologies Ltd., Veolia Water Technologies, Encon Evaporators, H2o GmbH, SPX Flow Inc., 3V Tech S.P.A., and Sasakura Engineering Co., Ltd.

Vacuum Evaporators Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Heat Pump Vacuum Evaporators

Mechanical Vapor Recompression Vacuum Evaporators

Thermal Vacuum Evaporators

Others

Vacuum Evaporators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Centrifugal

Rotary

Other

Vacuum Evaporators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Laboratory

Product Processing

Wastewater Treatment

Others

Vacuum Evaporators End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Energy & Power

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Vacuum Evaporators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

