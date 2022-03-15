Carrageenan Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

The global carrageenan market size is expected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report "Carrageenan Market Share- By Product (Kappa, Iota, Lambda);

By Function (Thickener, Gelling Agent, Stabilizer, Others);

By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others);

By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In 2020, the food & beverage market segment accounted for the largest share, due to the high penetration of the food processing industry, particularly in emerging nations. Carrageenan is majorly used in the food & beverage market due to its ability in increasing the texture and viscosity of the food.

Moreover, carrageenan finds itself in several food formulations such as jams, candies, desserts, jellies, toppings, sauces, gravies, salad dressings, and soups to have the desired texture. It is expected that its functional capabilities, acceptance among consumers, the positive endorsement will also complement carrageenan demand in the concerned market.

Among food & beverage, the bakery market segment is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. The growing demand for natural baked foods and the rising trend for healthy snacks is expected to drive the product demand. Moreover, the growing use of carrageenan as a thickening and gelling agent in bakery products is also increasing the segment’s market growth prospects.

The pharmaceutical market segment is project ted to hold revenue share. Carrageenan is used as excipients in drug delivery systems as suspender, wetting agent, solubilizing agent, stabilizer, and adhesive agent. Such distinct features are particularly suitable for liquid medicines. It forms a transparent gel with high thixotropic properties, particularly used in syrups and emulsions.

Asia Pacific carrageenan demand is expected to witness a lucrative market growth rate over the assessment period owing to rapid advances in the dairy and food processing industry. Moreover, increasing consumer demand towards clean-label food and dairy products also pressurizing manufacturers in the region to focus on carrageenan product innovations in the last few years.

Major Players:

Market participants such DuPont, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Ceamsa, Aquarev Industries, MCPI Corporation, W Hydrocolloids Inc., LAUTA Ltd., Marcel Trading Corporation, TBK Manufacturing Corporation, Erik Ocaya and Josh Cabrera, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Ashland, and TIC Gums, Inc.

Carrageenan, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Carrageenan, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Carrageenan, Function Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gelling Agent

Stabilizer

Thickener

Others

Carrageenan, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

