Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting

By Associated Press
2022/03/15 20:30
Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police clashed with a crowd that gathered after three police officers fatally shot a man they said pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him.

The man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and possession of a firearm, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. Patrol officers were trying to execute the warrants Monday afternoon when the man fled, he said.

Officers opened fire when he pulled a gun from his waistband, the police chief said. The man died at the scene, where a handgun was recovered, McManus said.

Police did not immediately release the man's name, but family members identified him as Kevin Johnson.

McManus said he didn’t know how many rounds the officers fired or how many times the man had been shot. But Jasmine Johnson, who identified herself as Johnson's sister, said witnesses told the family that her brother had been shot nine times in the back.

“He's not a bad person so there's no reason why this should have happened,” Jasmine Johnson said. “Nobody deserves to get shot in the back nine times.”

A crowd that gathered after the shooting clashed with police, who at one point used pepper spray on the group. Johnson's mother, Arlene Garcia, told San Antonio TV station KSAT that family members wanted answers about what happened.

”They shot my son from behind, and that’s wrong. They shot him nine times, and nobody here has nothing to say to me. Nobody has nothing to say,” Garcia said, gesturing to police officers.

The three officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty, according to department policy, McManus said.

Updated : 2022-03-15 22:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
"