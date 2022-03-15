Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man referred to prosecutor office for driving away his towed car in northern Taiwan

Man surnamed Tsai will also be asked to pay for damage he caused at parking facility

  135
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 20:56
(New Taipei City Police Luzhou Precinct photo)

(New Taipei City Police Luzhou Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police on Tuesday (March 3) referred a New Taipei man to the prosecutor’s office for driving his car away from a parking lot for towed vehicles without paying the mandatory fine.

New Taipei City Police’s Luzhou Precinct said in a press release on Tuesday (March 15) that the man surnamed Tsai (蔡) mistakenly assumed that he was eligible to park his car in a parking space for the disabled as his mother is a disabled badge holder, CNA reported. It turned out that it was illegal for him to do so, and he was ticketed by the police.

As a result, his car was also towed away.

Police said Tsai came to the parking lot where his car and other towed vehicles were kept at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. As he did not come during office hours, he climbed over the fence into the parking lot, pulled up the parking barrier by brute force, got into his car, and drove away, per CNA.

After receiving a report from a security guard at the parking lot, police reviewed surveillance cameras, which led them to Tsai, and asked him to come to the police station to account for what had happened.

Police said Tsai was remorseful for his reckless behavior. After interrogation, police referred Tsai’s case to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of obstructing an officer and committing larcency. Tsai will also be asked to pay for the damage he caused at the parking facility, per CNA.
towed car
Luzhou Precinct
New Taipei City Police
New Taipei District Prosecutors Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with eight crimes
Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with eight crimes
2022/01/26 18:52
Taiwanese man wanted for attempted murder nabbed for seatbelt violation
Taiwanese man wanted for attempted murder nabbed for seatbelt violation
2021/09/09 17:39
New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless
New Taipei to penalize 206 residents for going maskless
2021/05/19 14:48
Elderly man leaps to his death, hits man walking by
Elderly man leaps to his death, hits man walking by
2017/07/19 17:21

Updated : 2022-03-15 22:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
"