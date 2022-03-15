Man referred to prosecutor office for driving away his towed car in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police on Tuesday (March 3) referred a New Taipei man to the prosecutor’s office for driving his car away from a parking lot for towed vehicles without paying the mandatory fine.

New Taipei City Police’s Luzhou Precinct said in a press release on Tuesday (March 15) that the man surnamed Tsai (蔡) mistakenly assumed that he was eligible to park his car in a parking space for the disabled as his mother is a disabled badge holder, CNA reported. It turned out that it was illegal for him to do so, and he was ticketed by the police.

As a result, his car was also towed away.

Police said Tsai came to the parking lot where his car and other towed vehicles were kept at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. As he did not come during office hours, he climbed over the fence into the parking lot, pulled up the parking barrier by brute force, got into his car, and drove away, per CNA.

After receiving a report from a security guard at the parking lot, police reviewed surveillance cameras, which led them to Tsai, and asked him to come to the police station to account for what had happened.

Police said Tsai was remorseful for his reckless behavior. After interrogation, police referred Tsai’s case to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of obstructing an officer and committing larcency. Tsai will also be asked to pay for the damage he caused at the parking facility, per CNA.