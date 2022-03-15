Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Commun... Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Commun... Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

“Christian is in a pretty good physical condition," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. "I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do.”

