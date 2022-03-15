Alexa
Namasia firefly season in southern Taiwan to kick off Saturday

Firefly season this year lasts from March 19 to April 30

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 19:06
(Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The firefly season in Kaohsiung City’s mountainous Namasia District, during which there will be organized trips to admire the insects, will start on Saturday (April 19).

Namasia is one of the areas in Taiwan where fireflies appear the earliest every year, CNA reported.

Kaohsiung’s Commission of Indigenous Affairs held a press conference on Tuesday (March 15) to announce the event. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said the firefly season in Namasia begins sometime around March every year and there are around 15 firefly species in the district.

People flock there to see the glowing insects each season, the mayor added.

Acting Namasia District Executive Kung Hsien-chieh (孔賢傑) said that visitors will be bused from the village of Maya and the Namasia District Office to one of three trails in the district for 30 minutes of firefly viewing, per CNA.

According to the commission, this year’s firefly viewing season will run from March 19 to April 30, and tickets are required for taking part in the trips. For tickets and other information related to the event, visit the commission's Facebook.

(Kaohsiung City Government photos)
