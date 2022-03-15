Taiwan begins construction of naval auxiliary rescue and salvage ship

New naval auxiliary rescue and salvage ship will be completed by 2023. New naval auxiliary rescue and salvage ship will be completed by 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Construction of a new Navy auxiliary rescue and salvage ship (ARS), commissioned by the Ministry of National Defense, has begun.

A keel-laying ceremony was held in Kaohsiung on Tuesday (March 15), with Navy Commander Liu Chi-pin (劉志斌) and CSBC Corporation Chairman Cheng Wen-long (鄭文隆) attending. Construction of the ship will cost approximately NT$2.96 billion (US$103.59 million) and will be completed by 2023, the Liberty Times reported.

The ship will measure 87 meters in length and have a maximum width of 15.5 meters. It will also have a full-load displacement of 3,250 tons and a full-load speed of 18 knots.

Additionally, the ship will be outfitted with a dynamic positioning system and an electric propulsion system that has variable pitch blades. It will be fitted with a diving operations system and a remotely operated underwater vehicle that can operate at a depth of 500 meters.