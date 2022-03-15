Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

A passenger checks her phone in a terminal at the airport during a one day strike of security employees in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 15, 2022... A passenger checks her phone in a terminal at the airport during a one day strike of security employees in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Passengers walk to a terminal at the airport during a one day strike of its security employees who control the flow of passengers and luggage in Frank... Passengers walk to a terminal at the airport during a one day strike of its security employees who control the flow of passengers and luggage in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Security employees who control the flow of passengers and luggage walk through a terminal at the airport during a one day strike in Frankfurt, Germany... Security employees who control the flow of passengers and luggage walk through a terminal at the airport during a one day strike in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Numerous travelers wait in long lines at Hamburg Airport on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Air travel was disrupted across Germany on Tuesday as security pe... Numerous travelers wait in long lines at Hamburg Airport on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Air travel was disrupted across Germany on Tuesday as security personnel at several airports in the country staged walkouts to demand higher wages.(Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Air travel was disrupted across Germany on Tuesday as security personnel at several airports in the country staged walkouts to demand higher wages.

Numerous flights were canceled at Frankfurt Airport due to the strike organized by trade union ver.di, German news agency dpa reported. Starting at 2 a.m., employees of the cargo and passenger controls at Germany’s largest airport stopped working, a ver.di spokesperson said in the morning. Only passengers with layovers were able to go through security checks in Frankfurt. Airport operator Fraport had called on all travelers hoping to board in Frankfurt not to travel to the airport.

Employees at Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports also walked out of their jobs. In Munich, Germany’s second-largest airport, a walkout has been underway since Monday afternoon. Other airports including Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hannover canceled dozens of flights on Monday due to one-day strikes there.

The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between ver.di and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide. Ver.di is demanding an increase in hourly wages of at least one euro, among other things.

Three rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result. The sides plan to meet in Berlin later this week for further negotiations.