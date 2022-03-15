Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant

Anonymous defaces Rosatom website, starts to leak gigabytes of data

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 18:51
Defaced page from Rosatom website. (Anonymous screenshot)

Defaced page from Rosatom website. (Anonymous screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anonymous has hacked into the website of a Russian company allegedly running a Ukrainian nuclear power plant seized by Russia, defaced the site, and gained access to gigabytes of data, which it is leaking to the public.

On Sunday (March 13), a representative from Anonymous informed Taiwan News that the collective had hacked into the website of the Russian state-owned atomic energy company Rosatom. On March 4, Russian forces seized control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, with one building at the complex set ablaze during the fighting, causing global concern of a potential nuclear accident.

Ukraine notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday (March 12) that Russia was planning on taking full control of the plant under the management of Rosatom. Although Russia has denied this accusation, officials from Rosatom had reportedly arrived in Zaporizhzhya on Friday (March 11) and claimed that the plant is now part of their firm, according to Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company Energoatom.

The Anonymous representative told Taiwan News that Rosatom had been "owned for Ukraine" and included links to Rosatom, the Russian nuclear power plant operator Rosenergoatom, and the All-Russian Research Institute for Nuclear Power Plants Operation (VNIIAES). A new html page with the letters "fckptn" (f*** Putin) was added to each of these three websites.

The collective also vowed to share a "few gigabytes of data" and security details about the company. On Tuesday (March 15), the first 124 megabytes of data were released from Rosatom's website.

When asked what kinds of data had been pilfered, the Anonymous representative said they were samples of files from Rosatom's network, user tables from the database, and credentials of users of the internal network. As of Tuesday, only the homepage of Rosatom is visible; the rest of the website is inaccessible.
Anonymous
hack
hackers
cyber attack
cyberwar
cyberwarfare
cyber army
2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
Stand with Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine
hacktivist

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine is case study for Taiwan to be 'as prickly as possible': US official
Ukraine is case study for Taiwan to be 'as prickly as possible': US official
2022/03/14 13:00
Australian politician advises Taiwan to learn from Ukraine
Australian politician advises Taiwan to learn from Ukraine
2022/03/12 15:02
U.N. says no evidence to back Russian claim of Ukraine biological weapons program
U.N. says no evidence to back Russian claim of Ukraine biological weapons program
2022/03/12 13:00
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
2022/03/11 17:55
'Taiwan Stands with Ukraine March' to be held in Taipei Sunday
'Taiwan Stands with Ukraine March' to be held in Taipei Sunday
2022/03/11 16:21

Updated : 2022-03-15 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Summer-like sun to shine down on Taiwan before arrival of cold front
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
Many at Los Angeles travel show wonder when Taiwan will open to tourists
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
Italian game show contestants stumped by meaning of 'Fur Elise' in Taiwan
"