World’s largest Smart City forum opens in Taipei March 22

Mayors and city government delegations from 34 countries will attend

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 17:41
Taipei's Smart City Summit and Expo is no longer just a virtual event this year. (CNA, Far EasTone photo)

Taipei's Smart City Summit and Expo is no longer just a virtual event this year. (CNA, Far EasTone photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE), the world’s largest smart city forum, will open its doors in Taipei City on March 22, reports said Tuesday (March 15).

The four-day event will take place at the Nangang Exhibition Center, while the mayoral and women leaders summits are scheduled to attract 181 mayors and local government delegations from 75 cities in 34 countries, news website My People reported.

“Digital transformation takes smart cities to new heights” is the motto for the summit, which will also see events organized in Kaohsiung City from March 24-26. After two years of virtual versions, the SCSE will, for the first time, be open to visitors from both home and abroad.

A “Go Smart Day” will see a “Go Smart Award” ceremony, with winners invited to interact with the audience and share their ideas for the digitalization of cities and societies. Exhibits at the SCSE will present new technologies and inspire visitors to apply them to improve life for their citizens, organizers said.
