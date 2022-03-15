HTC VIVE to show off new productions at SXSW

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s HTC Vive will unveil two new original creations at the upcoming conference South by Southwest (SXSW) in an effort to further build out the infrastructure for emergent Web 3.0 technologies.

The tech conference, which is held in Austin, Texas, every year, is due to kick off on March 20 and will feature HTC’s twin productions “The Sick Rose” and “Beatday — The Beginning — Mini VR Concert,” per a Variety report.

“The Sick Rose” debuted in the virtual reality competition segment of the Venice Film Festival in 2021. It is a stop-motion animation that centers around a sick little girl whose narrative arc tracks the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, “Beatday” offers a prototype of futuristic Web 3.0-based live concerts. With the aid of a VR headset, the audience can lose themselves in this multi-player experience and rock out to Taiwanese band Amazing Show’s (美秀集團) track “Mark Twain.”

HTC VIVE has been active in the metaverse scene since the hype around the new tech space began building last year. It released a new VR headset, the HTC VIVE Flow, in November last year.

The firm then followed up with an NFT (non-fungible token) store the following month that will hold an inaugural auction of VR, augmented reality, and extended reality objects. The new store was part of the brand’s push to build the “Viverse,” aimed at growing in the burgeoning Metaverse.