Crude Glycerine Market 2022 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

The global crude glycerine market size is expected to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Crude Glycerine Market – By Glycerol Content (Less than 80%, 80% – 90%, More than 90%); By Application (Animal Feed, Wastewater Treatment, Biogas, Oleochemistry, Others); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The increasing use of biodiesel owing to increasing environmental concerns and greenhouse emissions has resulted in increased production of crude glycerine. Growth in industrialization and rising demand from wastewater treatment drive the growth of the market for crude glycerine. Greater demand from applications such as animal feed, biogas production, and oleochemistry further stimulates the growth of the market.

Growing demand from developing economies, technological advancement, and significant investments in research and development by leading players fuels the growth of the market. On the basis of glycerol content, the market is segmented into less than 80%, 80%-90%, and more than 90%. Increasing applications, technological advancements, and extensive research and development have increased the application of crude glycerol with varied glycerol content.

The different applications of crude glycerine include animal feed, wastewater treatment, biogas, oleochemistry, and others. The demand for animal feed has increased significantly over the past few years. Crude glycerol is used as an energy source in animal feed. The growing availability of crude glycerol from the biodiesel industry and cost availability supports the growth of this segment. Rising industrialization, technological advancements, and growing use in oleochemistry support the growth of the crude glycerine demand in the market.

The demand for crude glycerine in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Rising industrial growth, urbanization, and growth in the demand for animal feed support market growth for crude glycerine in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries. There has been increasing demand for crude glycerine from applications such as wastewater treatment, and biogas production, thereby driving the growth of the market for crude glycerine in Asia Pacific.

Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen the market presence and gain market share. Broadening of the product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry. Some of the major market players in crude glycerine industry include GF Energy, Oleon NV, Cargill, Aemetis, Inc., Peter Cremer, Pasand Speciality Chemicals, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Abengoa Bioenergia SA, Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG, and STOCKMEIER Chemie GmbH & Co. KG.

Segmentation:

Crude Glycerine Glycerol Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Less than 80%

80% – 90%

More than 90%

Crude Glycerine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Animal Feed

Wastewater Treatment

Biogas

Oleochemistry

Others

Crude Glycerine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

