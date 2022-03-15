Insurtech Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global insurtech market size is expected to reach USD 45.88 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Insurtech Market – By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud); By Insurance Type (Commercial Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Others); By End-Use; By Technology; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC133

Significant increase in the data generation coupled with increasing adoption of wearable tech, rising use of social media to identify gaps and offer improved customer services provide numerous growth opportunities for the market. The growing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices combined with reducing data storage costs also fuels the market growth. An increasing need for risk modeling and fraud analytics, and the growing integration of technologies such as IoT, blockchain, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence among others boosts the market growth of the global Insurtech industry.

Cloud-based deployment is set to play an increasingly important role across diverse industries owing to increasing dependence on the cloud for data storage and instant access of vital data at any time and place. It enables efficient application development, management, and access. Cloud-based deployment provides rapid delivery, efficient use of shared resources, and increased scalability.

The different insurance types covered in the report include commercial insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and others. There has been an increasing trend of using geospatial analytics for property insurance. Organizations are integrating affordable aerial imagery with machine learning for property insurance. The adoption of geospatial analytics offers enhanced decision-making and fewer actions during property inspections.

The end-users covered in the report include BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, transportation, and others. There is a major demand for insurtech from the BFSI sector owing to the increasing need for risk modeling and analysis, and fraud prevention. The data generated by banking and financial institutes are highly confidential and improvement in data security provided by the integration of advanced technologies such as blockchain, cloud computing, and machine learning would boost the adoption of insurtech during the forecast period.

Predictive analytics is a major part of insurtech, which is being implemented by organizations to predict probable future events by reviewing current and historical data and using modeling techniques. It uses mathematical and data techniques to explore predictive patterns and trends. It includes data mining, web mining, text mining, and statistical time series forecasting. Organizations implement predictive analytics for the identification of risks and opportunities. Predictive analytics is experiencing increased adoption owing to predictive modeling, decision analysis, and optimization, and transaction profiling.

North America market dominated the global insurtech industry in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising adoption in industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing in the North American region is a significant driver for market growth.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC133

The rise in investment by small and medium-sized businesses, along with technological advancement in the telecommunication industry is expected to drive the market growth for insurtech during the forecast period. Businesses are adopting insurtech to gain valuable consumer and market insights, gain knowledge about probable future events, make data-driven business decisions, and offer improved customer services.

Owing to technological advancements, and the growing need to improve customer experience, companies are collaborating in order to retain the customers and gain market share. Some of the major market participants include Oscar Insurance, Trōv, Inc., Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Company, Zhongan Insurance, Friendsurance, Shift Technology, Quantemplate, GetInsured, Insurance Technology Services, Analyze RE, Majesco, Allay, Damco Group, Bayzat, and Claim DI.

Segmentation:

Insurtech Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

Insurtech Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Commercial Insurance

Property and Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Others

Insurtech End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Retail

Transportation

Others

Insurtech Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Big Data and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

Machine Learning

Others

Insurtech Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC133

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/