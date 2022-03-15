Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

The global diethylene glycol monoethyl ether market size is expected to reach USD 628.2 million by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Market – By Application (Coatings, Brake Fluids, Paints & Inks, Industrial Cleaners, Solvents); By End-Use (Textile, Architecture & Construction, Chemical, Automotive, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical); By Region; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market for diethylene glycol monoethyl ether is projected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the personal care sector, rising disposable income, and growing application in the manufacturing of textile fabrics. Increasing use in applications such as industrial cleaners, process solvents, protective coatings, and architectural coatings have also increased on account of its versatility, cost efficiency, and environment-friendly nature.

The demand for diethylene glycol monoethyl ether in the manufacturing of paints and inks is high. Diethylene glycol monoethyl ether is widely used in paints and inks owing to its affordable price, mass production, high miscibility in water, and high efficiency. It is also environment friendly, biodegradable, and versatile, which increases its application in the automotive, construction, and textile sectors.

Diethylene glycol monoethyl ether is used in diverse industries such as textile, architecture and construction, chemical, automotive, personal care and pharmaceutical, and others. The increasing application of diethylene glycol monoethyl ether for the manufacturing of specialty paints, dyes, colorants, lacquer & stains has increased the demand for diethylene glycol monoethyl ether from the architecture and construction sector.

Diethylene glycol monoethyl ether is also used in the automotive sector for component manufacturing, coatings, and brake fluids. Factors such as the growing automotive industry, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and rising need for modernization of vehicles boost the growth of the diethylene glycol monoethyl ether in the automotive industry. Rising urbanization, technological advancements, and an increase in the sale of passenger vehicles have resulted in increased applications of diethylene glycol monoethyl ether.

There has been increasing demand for diethylene glycol monoethyl ether from industries such as construction, chemical, and textile, thereby driving the market growth for diethylene glycol monoethyl ether in Asia-Pacific. Increasing penetration of passenger vehicles coupled with rising application in paints and coatings fuels the market growth in this region.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Solventis, Eastman Chemical Company, Swastik Oil, Hannong Chemicals Inc., Advance Petrochemicals Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Dow Chemical Company, Monument Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, and Clariant AG.

Segmentation:

Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Brake Fluids

Coatings

Chemical Intermediate

Paints & Inks

Industrial Cleaners

Solvents

Others

Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Product End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Textile

Architecture & Construction

Chemical

Automotive

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

