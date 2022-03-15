Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global electronic thermal management materials market size is expected to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market – By Type (Gap Fillers, Conductive Tapes, Phase Change Materials, Conductive Paste, Thermal Greases); By End-Use (IT & Telecom, Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC135

The market demand for electronic thermal management materials is projected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for high-performing and efficient automated systems. Rising disposable income, growing demand for white goods, and increasing application in healthcare devices for improved and cost-effective services drive the growth of the market. The use of these thermal management materials has increased in the automotive and transportation sector owing to rising urbanization, technological advancements, and the development of autonomous vehicles.

The different types of electronic thermal management materials include gap fillers, conductive tapes, phase change materials, conductive paste, thermal greases, and others. The conductive paste segment accounted for the highest share in 2019 owing to its lightweight, high adhesion, and conductive properties. The conductive paste is used in diverse industries such as healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive, and aerospace among others.

The automotive sector uses conductive paste for improving the performance of circuits in applications such as infotainment, heating ventilation, and air conditioning, satellite navigation, and head-up displays among others. Factors such as the growing automotive industry, increasing demand for luxury vehicles, and electrification and modernization of vehicles boost the market growth of the thermal management materials.

The different end-users of the thermal management materials include IT and telecom, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The demand for electronics thermal management materials is expected to be high from the consumer electronic sector during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics use these thermal management materials for the control, and dissipation of heat while enhancing its performance and durability. Increasing penetration of mobile devices, growing demand for increased mobility and wireless connectivity, and rising demand from emerging economies support the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market for electronic thermal management materials in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising industrial growth, urbanization, and growth in the electronics sector support market growth in this region.

There has been increasing demand for electronic thermal management materials from industries such as consumer electronics, aerospace, and healthcare, thereby driving the market growth of the electronic thermal management materials in Asia Pacific. Increasing penetration of passenger vehicles coupled with rising awareness regarding the adoption of electric vehicles fuels the market growth in this region.

Major Players:

Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen the market presence and gain market share. Some of the major market participants include Boyd Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, the 3M Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Laird PLC, Parker Chomerics, Lord Corporation, Dr. Dietrich Müller GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, AI Technology, Inc, DuPont, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Darcoid company, and Marian Inc.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC135

Segmentation:

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Conductive Paste

Conductive Tapes

Gap Fillers

Phase Change Materials

Thermal Greases

Others

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Product End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

IT and Telecom

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC135

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/