Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030

The global molded pulp packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Molded Pulp Packaging Market – By Source (Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp); By Type (Transfer, Thick Walled, Processed, Thermoformed); By Product (Trays, Cups and Bowls, End Caps, Clamshells, Plates, Bowls); By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC137

The demand for thermoformed molded pulp packaging is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to its compostable, recyclable, and biodegradable nature. The increasing adoption of thermoformed packaging is the result of stable raw material supply and price, global environmental issues, and modifying buying habits of consumers. Thermoformed molded paste is being used in the healthcare sector for single use packing of surgical instruments for limiting the spread of germs.

The wood market segment dominated the global market for molded packing in 2020. Growing environmental concerns and increasing initiatives to reduce manufacturing waste has increased its adoption worldwide. Wood pulp packing involves the use of low-cost raw material, formation to required shape with no assembly required, and chemical-free pulping process.

The demand for clamshells is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The rising popularity of clamshells is attributed to their ease, convenience, strength, and flexibility. Clamshells are used to secure products from poor storage conditions and improper handling during transport. The food industry is increasingly using clamshells to protect food products against airborne contaminants and preserve their freshness. Clamshell boxes can be customized according to customer requirements to accommodate diverse products and improve brand appeal.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented into food packing, personal care, industrial, food service, healthcare and pharmaceutical, electronics, and others based on end-user. The food packaging segment accounted for a major market share in the global molded pulp packing industry in 2020. Increasing awareness regarding the use of sustainable packaging solutions has played a large part in the food packing market.

Molded packaging is easily recyclable and biodegradable which results in less waste being consigned to landfills. The increase in demand for ready meals owing to its affordability, ease of preparation, and attractiveness for a single-person household would drive the growth of this segment. The emerging nations have been characterized by rising disposable incomes and a burgeoning middle class.

Consumers in the emerging nations have shown greater nutritional awareness and interest in wellness foods, which combined with an increased demand for sustainable packing boosts the adoption of molded pulp packing.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for molded pulp packing from personal care, food service, and healthcare sectors in the region. The increasing population, growing inclination of consumers towards beauty trends, and rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions boost the market growth for molded packaging.

The increasing environmental concerns and compliance with government norms and regulations boost the market growth for molded packaging. Brands operating in the market are taking initiatives to offer brand differentiation and value to the consumer, while also providing necessary information about the packaged goods, and offering sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC137

Major Players:

Some of the major companies include Genpak LLC, UFP Technologies, Primeware- By Primelink Solutions, LLC, Fabri-Kal, Huhtamaki OYJ, EnviroPAK Corporation, Sabert Corporation, Protopak Engineering Corporation, Brødrene Hartmann A/S, Henry Molded Products, Eco-Products, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Cellulose De La Loire, TEQ LLC, Pacific Pulp Molding, and Thermoformed Engineered Quality LLC.

Molded Pulp Packaging Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wood Pulp

Non-Wood Pulp

Molded Pulp Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Trays

Cups and Bowls

End Caps

Clamshells

Plates

Bowls

Others

Molded Pulp Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Processed

Transfer

Thick Walled

Thermoformed

Others

Molded Pulp Packaging End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electronics

Food Packaging

Foodservice

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Personal Care

Others

Molded Pulp Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC137

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/