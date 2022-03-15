Mining Drill Bits Market Size 2022, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

The global mining drill bits market size is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Mining Drill Bits Market – By Application (Surface Mining, Underground Mining); By Material (Tungsten Carbide, Steel, Diamond, Others); By Type (DTH Hammer Bits, Rotary Bits, Others); By Bit Size; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The demand for mining drill bits is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for metals and minerals. The growth in the global mining industry and increasing demand for non-renewable resources such as coal and petroleum has resulted in market demand. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The different applications of the product include surface mining and underground mining. The surface mining segment dominated the global market in 2020. However, the demand for thess products for underground mining is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to increasing environmental concerns, reduced wastage, and easier grade control. The demand for these products for underground mining has increased to extract minerals and resources located at a significant distance beneath the ground.

The different materials used for these products include tungsten carbide, steel, diamond, and others. The diamond segment dominated the global market in 2020. Market players are introducing technologically advanced polycrystalline diamond cutters specifically developed for water, oil, gas, and geothermal well drilling. The use of diamond-based products offer benefits such as reduced material loss, decreased noise, minimal chipping, and faster drilling. The tungsten carbide segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The different types of these bits include DTH hammer bits, rotary bits, and others. DTH hammer bits are used for applications such as underground production drilling, bench drilling, and exploration & foundation drilling. These bits are available in different sizes to increase application in water well drilling and quarrying. These bits are used in hard rock applications requiring a greater rate of penetration and superior underwater characteristics.

The bit size segment has been divided into below 5”, 5” – 8”, 8” – 11”, 11” – 14”, and above 14″. Market players are developing the product with different combinations of sizes and concentric and eccentric geometries for different applications and drilling conditions. Currently, in the global drill bits market, companies, manufacturers, and private organizations are collaborating to expand and cater to wider applications and develop advanced technologies.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising industrial growth, increasing oil and gas exploration, and growth in consumption of natural resources support market growth in this region.

The demand for the product is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for minerals and precious metals. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of this region to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Rockmore International, Caterpillar Inc., Robit Plc, Epiroc AB, Sandvik AB, Western Drilling Tools Inc, Brunner & Lay Inc., Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, MICON-Drilling GmbH, Boart Longyear, DATC Group, and Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Segmentation.

Mining Drill Bits Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diamond

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Others

Mining Drill Bits Bit Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Below 5”

5” – 8”

8” – 11”

11” – 14”

Above 14″

Mining Drill Bits Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Mining Drill Bits Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

DTH Hammer Bits

Rotary Bits

Others

Mining Drill Bits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

