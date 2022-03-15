Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size is expected to reach USD 6.38 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market – By Gestation Period (0-12 weeks, 13-24 weeks, 25-36 weeks); By Component (Consumables, Instruments, Software, Services); By Method; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC144

The market demand for non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to growth in the occurrence of genetic disorders, increasing awareness regarding early fetal testing, and advancing maternal age. The significant market growth in healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and favorable regulations are some factors expected to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The gestation period segment has been divided into 0-12 weeks, 13-24 weeks, 25-36 weeks. Testing performed for 13 – 24 weeks involves blood tests and ultrasound to detect genetic disorders and neural tube defects. Ultrasounds are also used in this period to examine the anatomy and associated disorders. There has been a high demand for consumables required during non-invasive prenatal testing. The rising awareness regarding fetal testing, coupled with technological advancements, supportive government regulations, and advanced healthcare infrastructure boosts the market growth.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is used for the detection of Monosomy, Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, and Others. The trisomy accounted for a major share of the global market for non-invasive prenatal testing owing to high accuracy in detection of trisomy, growing maternal age, and increasing awareness regarding early and non-invasive fetal diagnosis. The test for detection of trisomy is performed after 10 weeks for enhanced safety, reliability, and accuracy for detection of the three common trisomy including chromosomes 21, 18, and 13.

The different methods of non-invasive prenatal testing include cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests, ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, and others. The cell-free DNA in the maternal plasma segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing accuracy in the detection of chromosomal abnormalities through this method, growing patient awareness, and efficient planning for pregnancy management are some factors driving the growth of this segment.

Non-invasive prenatal testing services are offered in diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics, and others. The diagnostic centers segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. The increasing occurrence of chromosomal abnormalities coupled with supportive government initiatives supports the growth of this segment. The presence of specialized equipment, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and expert professionals further encourage patients to visit diagnostic centers.

North America dominated the global NIPT market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. High living standards, significant investment in healthcare services, and increasing occurrence of chromosome abnormalities support market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing population coupled with increasing awareness regarding fetal testing fuels growth in this region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

On account of the technological advancements, and greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen the market presence and gain market share. Broadening of the product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC144

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Yourgene Health, Perkinelmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sequenom, Qiagen N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natera, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Gestation Period Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

0-12 weeks

13-24 weeks

25-36 weeks

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Monosomy

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC144

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/