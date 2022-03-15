PET-CT Scanner Device Market 2022: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

The global PET-CT scanner device market size is expected to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report PET-CT Scanner Device Market – By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology); By End-Use (Hospital, Research Institute, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers); By Type; By Modality; By Slice Count; By Detector Type; By Region; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The demand for digital device segment is expected to increase during the forecast period. The use of digital scanner devices enhances the overall patient experience while improving accuracy, reducing scan time, and boosting the detectability of small lesions. In November 2019, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. launched its Cartesion Prime PET-CT device system.

The digital device aims at delivering personalized care with high-quality images, increased sensitivity, and reduced scan time. The Cartesion Prime Digital PET-CT system is equipped with a SiPM PET detector and the Aquilion Prime SP CT Device for efficient and high-quality PET-CT imaging that provides improved workflow.

The fixed device segment dominated the global market in 2020. However, the demand for mobile device segment is expected to increase during the forecast period. Mobile device segment is increasingly being used for small and medium healthcare institutions. Some benefits associated with mobile device segment include reduced costs, shorter installation time, low initial investment, and reduced traveling for patients. Leading market players such as GE, Philips, Siemens offer a wide range of mobile PET-CT scanner devices.

The oncology segment dominated the global market in 2020. The product is increasingly being used for the detection of various types of cancers such as Lymphoma, Melanoma, Lung cancer, Breast cancer, and Head and neck cancer among others. The product uses a combination of PET and CT device scans to provide a detailed picture of tumor location, size, and shape.

PET-CT device scans enable doctors to diagnose the disease and determine the stage, plan treatment, and track treatment progress. The detailed information provides by the scans allows oncologists to offer an effective treatment by reducing the amount of healthy tissue exposure to radiation and identifying previously unsuspected cancer-bearing tissues.

The hospital segment dominated the global market in 2020. The increasing occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases coupled with government initiatives to offer advanced healthcare services to citizens supports the growth of this segment. The growing need to perform diagnostic imaging procedures for effective detection, the growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as India, China, and Japan, boost the adoption of the product in hospitals.

The medium slice segment dominated the global market in 2020. The increasing need to obtain detailed and accurate imaging in the case of oncology, cardiology, and neurology has increased the demand for medium slice segment. The need for high scan speed improved detection speed, and enhanced efficiency and patient experience has increased the adoption of medium slice scanners across the globe.

North America dominated the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising occurrence of cardiological and neurological diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growth in technological advancements support the market growth in this region. Increasing applications in cancer detection and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure further increases the demand for the product in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing health awareness, rising spending on healthcare, and significant government investments aimed at providing improved healthcare services. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

Owing to technological advancements, and the greater need to cater to customer requirements, companies are collaborating in order to strengthen the market presence and gain market share. Broadening of the product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include General Electric Co., Mediso Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., Fujifilm Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream, ECHO-SON S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Fonar Corporation, Esaote S.P.A., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.

PET-CT Scanner Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

PET-CT Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Analog Scanner

Digital Scanner

PET-CT Scanner Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Fixed Scanner

Mobile Scanner

PET-CT Scanner End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital

Research Institute

Diagnostic Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

PET-CT Scanner Slice Count Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

High Slice Scanner

Medium Slice Scanner

Low Slice Scanner

PET-CT Scanner Detector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Thallium

18 F Sodium Fluoride

Fluorodeoxyglucose

FMISO

62Cu ATSM

Gallium

Others

PET-CT Scanner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

