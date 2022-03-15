Primary Cells Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The global primary cells market size is expected to reach USD 1.95 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Primary Cells Market – By Type (Hematopoietic, Hepatocytes, Renal, Gastrointestinal, Skin, Lung); By End-Use (Medical, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes); By Source; By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC148

The increasing investments in biomedical research coupled with growth in the occurrence of diseases such as cancer drive the growth of the primary cell culture market. Increasing demand for advanced drug development and testing, growing applications in genetic engineering and virology, and stringent regulations regarding animal testing boost the growth of this market.

The significant growth in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, technological advancements, and growing use of primary cells in stem cell therapy are some factors expected to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period. The different types of primary cells include hematopoietic, hepatocytes, renal cells, gastrointestinal cells, skin cells, lung cells, and others. There has been a high demand for hematopoietic cells, which are derived from blood and bone marrow.

The demand for human primary cells was high in 2019. Human primary cells exhibit the functional and morphological characteristics of their tissue of origin. Human primary cells are increasingly being used in cancer research, and drug discovery. Other applications driving the growth of this segment include 3D cell culture, drug screening, and toxicity testing, monoclonal antibodies, and genetic engineering.

The increasing use of these cells for treatment and research associated with cancer, coupled with technological advancements drives the market growth. Hematopoietic primary cells are increasingly being used in stem cell therapy, vaccine development, and the study of tissue and organ replacement, thereby boosting the growth of this segment.

The demand for primary cells has increased from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for applications such as research and development, drug discovery, testing of new drugs, cosmetics, and chemicals, and analyzing of maximum permissible dosage of new drugs. The increasing investments in biomedical research, coupled with government initiatives support the growth of this segment.

North America dominated the global primary cell culture market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing advancements in cancer research, significant investment in healthcare services, and the increasing occurrence of cancer-related disorders support market growth in this region. The increasing geriatric population coupled with government initiatives and programs, and emerging healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors fuel growth in this region.

Major Players:

Some major market participants include Cell Biologics, Inc., ZenBio, Inc., Stem Cell Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cureline, American Type Culture Collection, Cell Applications, Inc., Pelobiotech, Merck KGaA, Axol Bioscience Ltd, Promocell, ALLCells, Lonza Group, AG, and Creative Bioarray.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC148

Primary Cells Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Animal Primary Cells

Human Primary Cells

Primary Cells Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hematopoietic

Hepatocytes

Renal Cells

Gastrointestinal Cells

Skin Cells

Lung Cells

Others

Primary Cells End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Medical

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Primary Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC148

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/