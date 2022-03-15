Alexa
Patient leaves NT$5 million to Taiwan's National Health Insurance to help needy

Man made donation out of appreciation for care provided through NHI

  187
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 17:48
(Ministry of Health and Welfare photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thankful for the medical care provided to him through National Health Insurance (NHI), one patient left NT$5 million (US$175,000) to the program’s charity account after he died to help those who cannot pay for treatment.

Taiwan’s NHI program has gained a worldwide reputation for its affordability and services. Over the years many people have expressed their thanks by donating to the account to help the poor and needy, CNA reported.

According to a National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) press release issued on Tuesday (March 15), the family of the donator said that he had suffered from chronic disease, received long-term treatment, and been in and out of the hospital many times before passing away.

The man appreciated NHI for alleviating his pain and increasing the time he had with his family and friends, and he hoped the donation would aid those in need. He was also driven by his religious beliefs, which advocate helping others, the release added.

As of the end of last year, donations to the NHI charity account since it was established in 2002 exceeded NT$200 million, the NHIA said. It had been used to help 36,000 underprivileged people, according to the NHIA.
