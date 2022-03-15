Alexa
Taiwan's defense minister says Mirage fighter crash not due to spare parts shortage

Chiu Kuo-cheng insists Taiwan's Mirage-2000s are well maintained

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 17:00
Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet takes off from closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises.

Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet takes off from closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cause of the crash of a Mirage-2000 on Monday (March 14) is not a lack of parts, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Tuesday (March 15).

A single-seat Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Taitung on Monday morning during a routine training mission. The pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Huang Chung-kai (黃重凱) ejected safely and was promptly rescued.

Prior to a Legislative Yuan meeting on Tuesday, Chiu said that Taiwan’s fleet of Mirage-2000s has been maintained very well. He stressed that all ministry standards had been met and that the crash was definitely not due to a lack of parts, CNA reported.

Chiu added that the accident was caused by human, environmental, and equipment factors. He said he must do his best as defense minister to prevent his comrades from being injured while carrying out their duties.

The defense minister said Huang is recovering and mentioned that the Air Force is currently strengthening personnel training.
