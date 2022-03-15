Alexa
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine

2 Chinese men arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 2 babies into Romania

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/15 16:25
Suspect (second from right) being questioned by authorities. (State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle two undocumented infants from Ukraine to Romania.

On Monday (March 14), the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that border guards at the Porubne Border Crossing Point in Chernivtsi Oblast had foiled an attempt by foreigners to take babies out of Ukraine. According to the border guard, two Chinese citizens tried to walk across the border into Romania while carrying two infants.

However, border officials discovered that the foreigners did not have any identifying documents for the infants. After conducting an investigation, the State Border Guard Service found that "shortly before this (incident), both Chinese had arrived in the territory of our country without children."

When questioned by border guards, the foreign nationals were not able to provide an explanation about where the children came from. The National Police of Ukraine is now investigating the incident.

Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
(State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)

(State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)

(State Border Guard Service of Ukraine photo)

