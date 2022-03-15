Monday's Sports In Brief

NBA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had a career-high 60 points — the most scored in the NBA this season — and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 149-139 on Monday night.

Towns shot 19 for 31 and grabbed 17 rebounds in surpassing his previous best of 56 points against Atlanta on March 28, 2018. Lakers star LeBron James and Hawks point guard Trae Young previously shared league-high honors this season with 56 points.

Minnesota’s 7-foot All-Star capped his dazzling performance by draining a 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining, shortly after making one of two free throws to reach 57 points.

San Antonio has lost two straight since Gregg Popovich earned his 1,336th career victory to become the winningest coach in NBA history. The Spurs have dropped seven of nine and are 2-3 during a seven-game homestand, their longest of the season.

TENNIS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal is still perfect in 2022.

The Spaniard defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving his record to 17-0 this year in pursuit of an ATP Tour-leading fourth title.

Nadal tied Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.

Daniil Medvedev’s rise to No. 1 in the world came crashing down in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils. Medvedev needed to reach the quarterfinals in the desert to stay at the top, where he replaced Novak Djokovic.

“Is it better to be No. 1 for let’s say one week in your life or never touch it?” Medvedev said. “You know, I think it’s still better to at least touch it.”

Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week. The Serb is unvaccinated against COVID-19, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the United States to play at Indian Wells or the upcoming Miami Open.

NFL

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t become official until Wednesday with the start of the NFL’s new year, confirmed the deal. It was first reported by the NFL Network, which said the deal was worth $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Jones is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco in which he collected 56 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with three QB hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His 14 stops for loss or no gain last season were second in the league to Aaron Donald’s 17, according to Pro Football Focus.

— AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following a flame-out in Chicago.

Let the dealing begin — if mostly unofficial.

— AP Sports Writer Will Graves

The NFL’s “legal tampering period” in free agency began Monday with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league’s business year begins Wednesday.

Most aggressive was the worst team in the league. Jacksonville, which has the first overall selection in the draft next month for the second straight year, got busy early.

The Jaguars agreed to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and Las Vegas receiver Zay Jones, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

BASEBALL

PHOENIX (AP) — Patience is often rewarded for both free agents and general managers during most Major League Baseball offseasons. But probably not this one.

As expected, free agents are flying off the market and trades are getting done at a breakneck pace following MLB’s 99-day lockout that froze the league’s transactions for more than three months.

With less than four weeks to go before an April 7 opening day, the action has been intense.

“It’s like drinking out of a firehose,” said Andrew Friedman, the president of baseball operations for the Dodgers.

The biggest news Monday was Oakland trading All-Star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta in exchange for four players, including promising young outfielder Cristian Pache. The deal means longtime Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is likely headed elsewhere in free agency.

The Nationals, rebuilding after two last-place finishes in a row and a massive sell-off at last season’s trade deadline, came out of the gate post-lockout with a flurry of moves, adding DH Nelson Cruz, reliever Steve Cishek and others.

The Twins traded for pitcher Sonny Gray, the Mets dealt for All-Star right-hander Chris Bassitt, the Yankees traded for third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Giants signed starting pitchers Carlos Rodón and Jakob Junis and the White Sox helped their bullpen by adding Joe Kelly.

Those are just the highlights.

HOCKEY

VEGREVILLE, Alberta (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is front and center in hockey communities in Northern Alberta and across Canada.

Edmonton and the surrounding area is home to one of the largest populations of Ukrainians in the world.

Junior hockey player Mykyta Protsenko and assistant coach Sergiy Ivanyuk are from Ukraine and are trying to use hockey as a refuge from the horror.

Ukrainian-Canadians are rallying to show financial and emotional support for their ancestral homeland while fighting the helplessness of being thousands of miles from the war. That is proving easier said than done from tight-knit prairie towns to big cities.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The First Four is back in Dayton for the first time in three seasons, and the selection committee made sure there will be extra excitement in the building by dropping a local team into the play-in mix.

One of the things the NCAA likes about the University of Dayton Arena is that, no matter who is playing, fans will fill it up for all four games and help put on a good show for a national TV audience hungry for March Madness.

This time, the First Four will have an unofficial home team in Wright State, whose own basketball arena is just 15 minutes across town.

The Horizon League tournament champion Raiders (21-13), making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, play Bryant (22-9) in the early game Wednesday, before Rutgers takes on Notre Dame.

The Tuesday slate will feature Indiana, which returns to the tournament for the first time since 2016 and in the first season with a new coach, Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers (20-13) face a Wyoming team from the Mountain West that finished 25-8 and, like Indiana, earned an at-large bid.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has fired Frank Martin after 10 seasons as men’s basketball coach with just one NCAA Tournament appearance.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the dismissal Monday. He says the change comes a thorough evaluation of the program. Tanner says the school has the facilities and the fan support to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships.

Martin led the Gamecocks to an 18-13 mark this season. He led South Carolina to the Final Four in 2017, but the team has not made the NCAA Tournament since.