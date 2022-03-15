Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 15) did not report a single local COVID case.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) confirmed 39 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Imported cases

The 39 imported cases include 26 males and 13 females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. Of these, 10 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 29 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 28 and March 14 from Vietnam, Indonesia, the U.S., Hong Kong, France, Thailand, the U.K., Spain, the Philippines, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates. The country of origin of four cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,625,580 COVID tests, with 6,603,358 coming back negative. Of the 21,402 confirmed cases, 5,858 were imported, 15,490 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.